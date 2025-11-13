Zacks Research Predicts Higher Earnings for Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Northrop Grumman in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $26.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $25.48. The consensus estimate for Northrop Grumman’s current full-year earnings is $28.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s Q1 2026 earnings at $6.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $28.55 EPS.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.82%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.00 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOC. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $700.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $642.73.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $558.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $426.24 and a 1-year high of $640.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $591.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $547.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 200.0% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 33.24%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

