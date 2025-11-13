Kaizen Financial Strategies Has $559,000 Stake in United States Oil Fund LP $USO

Kaizen Financial Strategies reduced its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,024 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 30,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 1,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 6,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 4,531.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

United States Oil Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA USO opened at $69.79 on Thursday. United States Oil Fund LP has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $84.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.64 million, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.76.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

