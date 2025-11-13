Kaizen Financial Strategies Acquires Shares of 15,222 iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF $FALN

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $122,000.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $27.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.08. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $27.79.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
