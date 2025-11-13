Helikon Investments Ltd Reduces Position in Adecoagro S.A. $AGRO

Helikon Investments Ltd decreased its holdings in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,825,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,211,704 shares during the quarter. Adecoagro comprises approximately 1.6% of Helikon Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Helikon Investments Ltd’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $25,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Sparta 24 Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter worth $19,197,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 48.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 28,275 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 189,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 32,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,192,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,496,000 after acquiring an additional 431,641 shares during the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Adecoagro from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Adecoagro in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Adecoagro from $9.90 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $9.60.

Adecoagro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGRO opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $788.32 million, a PE ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.62. Adecoagro S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $304.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.18 million. Adecoagro had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Adecoagro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1749 per share. This represents a yield of 444.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Adecoagro Profile

(Free Report)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.