EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM Position Boosted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 238,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,142 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $42,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 215.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 275.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 82.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.27, for a total transaction of $227,057.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,939.42. This trade represents a 91.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.81.

Shares of EPAM opened at $179.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.67. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.15 and a 1-year high of $269.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.360-11.440 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.18 EPS. Analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

