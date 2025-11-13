PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 34,656 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,374,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,656 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $116,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 94,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 146,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,655,000.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.32. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $51.09.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

