Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 23,290 Shares of iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 492,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,290 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $46,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 317.2% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MBB stock opened at $95.51 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $96.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.39 and a 200-day moving average of $93.84.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.342 per share. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.