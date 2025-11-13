Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.850-1.030 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2 billion-$6.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.3 billion.

Ardent Health Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Ardent Health stock opened at $14.10 on Thursday. Ardent Health has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39.

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Ardent Health had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 4.11%. Ardent Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-1.030 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ardent Health will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Ardent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.60 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ardent Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ardent Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ardent Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ardent Health in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Ardent Health by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,332,000 after buying an additional 703,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardent Health by 44.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,352,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after acquiring an additional 416,348 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardent Health by 1,684.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 724,841 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ardent Health by 94.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 166,483 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ardent Health by 108.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 302,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 157,472 shares in the last quarter.

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

