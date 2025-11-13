Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 69.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,064 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 597,973 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $19,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 433.9% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 153.4% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 451 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 1,470.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. President Capital raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on eBay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $397,423.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 93,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,361,385.76. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $170,582.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,521.44. The trade was a 33.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 63,317 shares of company stock worth $5,361,568 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $87.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.53 and its 200 day moving average is $83.84. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.71 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 20.37%.The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

