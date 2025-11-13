Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 314.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,699 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $29,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3,615.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,555,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,910,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244,182 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $951,479,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,241,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874,701 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 5,743,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $156,193,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Robinhood Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.65.

Insider Activity

In other Robinhood Markets news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $861,480.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,088 shares in the company, valued at $894,388.08. The trade was a 49.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 1,330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $170,865,100.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 4,297,404 shares of company stock worth $529,026,559 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $132.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.75. The company has a market capitalization of $118.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.42. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.