Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,723,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,199 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.35% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $1,153,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 378.9% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 85.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $171,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,167,375. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $38,317.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,389.28. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,249 shares of company stock valued at $231,358 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $192.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $162.29 and a fifty-two week high of $251.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.95.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%.The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 72.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $224.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.27.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

