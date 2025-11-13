Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 33,213 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,011,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.87% of Verisk Analytics worth $1,249,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 69.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $314.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $334.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.14.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Sabra R. Purtill purchased 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $217.95 per share, with a total value of $98,077.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,219.65. The trade was a 51.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,100 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $294,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 78,907 shares in the company, valued at $21,147,865.07. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,450 shares of company stock valued at $314,663 and sold 8,520 shares valued at $2,255,396. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $212.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.17. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.99 and a 52-week high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 425.42%. The company had revenue of $768.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 27.44%.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.