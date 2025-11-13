Integer (NYSE:ITGR) VP Sells $62,012.60 in Stock

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) VP Tommy Thomas sold 884 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $62,012.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 3,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,259.40. The trade was a 19.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $69.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Integer Holdings Corporation has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $146.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.89. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. Integer had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Integer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.290-6.430 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITGR shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Integer from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $132.00) on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, October 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Integer from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Integer during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Integer by 293.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Integer by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Integer by 220.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

