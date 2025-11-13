Resolute Holdings Management (NYSE:RHLD) CFO Kurt Schoen Buys 1,000 Shares

Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. (NYSE:RHLD – Get Free Report) CFO Kurt Schoen bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.95 per share, with a total value of $164,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,950. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Resolute Holdings Management Trading Down 11.7%

Shares of NYSE:RHLD opened at $159.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.40 and its 200-day moving average is $57.01. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -326.25. Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $191.46.

Resolute Holdings Management (NYSE:RHLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $120.87 million during the quarter. Resolute Holdings Management had a negative return on equity of 646.55% and a net margin of 23.82%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Resolute Holdings Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Resolute Holdings Management, Inc operates as an alternative asset management platform company. The company was incorporated in 2024 and is based in New York, New York.

