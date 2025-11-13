Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Director Robert Manzo Sells 6,000 Shares

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) Director Robert Manzo sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $232,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,591.25. This represents a 15.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bristow Group Stock Performance

Bristow Group stock opened at $37.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.18. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $42.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $386.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. Bristow Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristow Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTOL. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,224,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,387,000 after buying an additional 215,214 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,876,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 112.6% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 250,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,274,000 after purchasing an additional 132,926 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 87.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 102,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,540,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VTOL shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bristow Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bristow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

Featured Stories

