PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 13,426 Shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF $TBLL

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,252,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,426 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF worth $132,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,308,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,659,000 after purchasing an additional 295,054 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 481,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,823,000 after purchasing an additional 62,937 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 333,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,233,000 after buying an additional 12,076 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 304,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,129,000 after buying an additional 12,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 235,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,874,000 after acquiring an additional 13,246 shares during the period.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $105.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.63. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $105.35 and a 52 week high of $105.90.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

