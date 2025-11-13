PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,299,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,081 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $160,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 200.5% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 44.8% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $58,000. 66.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $129.66 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $102.24 and a twelve month high of $136.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.60 and a 200 day moving average of $125.74.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.