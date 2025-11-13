Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Bengal Energy had a negative return on equity of 36.76% and a negative net margin of 188.21%.The company had revenue of C$0.89 million during the quarter.
Bengal Energy Price Performance
Shares of TSE:BNG opened at C$0.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$4.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bengal Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.01 and a 52 week high of C$0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.01.
Bengal Energy Company Profile
