Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Bengal Energy had a negative return on equity of 36.76% and a negative net margin of 188.21%.The company had revenue of C$0.89 million during the quarter.

Bengal Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BNG opened at C$0.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$4.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bengal Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.01 and a 52 week high of C$0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.01.

Bengal Energy Company Profile

Bengal Energy Ltd is involved in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia. It has two reportable operating segments the Australian oil and gas operations and corporate. Its producing assets are predominantly situated in Australia, in the Cooper Basin, a region featuring large hydrocarbon pools.

