PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,367,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,788 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.48% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $113,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 593,415.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 45,617,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,910,000 after purchasing an additional 45,609,923 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,098,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917,307 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,855,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,154,000 after acquiring an additional 417,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,430,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734,684 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,068,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,325,000 after purchasing an additional 323,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.85 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.67 and a twelve month high of $83.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.92 and a 200 day moving average of $82.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

