Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Purchases 3,692 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,560 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $31,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 85 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,270. This trade represents a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99 shares in the company, valued at $30,690. This trade represents a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,134 shares of company stock valued at $4,570,716. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $322.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.91.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $306.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $303.72 and its 200-day moving average is $304.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $276.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.48%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

