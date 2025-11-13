GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Purchased by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $21,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $912,000. Pines Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 8.2% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at $458,000.

GE Vernova Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $575.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $601.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $554.47. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.25 and a twelve month high of $677.29. The company has a market capitalization of $156.03 billion, a PE ratio of 93.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.68.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. GE Vernova’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on GEV. Mizuho reduced their price target on GE Vernova from $677.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $715.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.81.

Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

