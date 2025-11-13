Horrell Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,016 Shares of Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF $GRNY

Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNY – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF by 224.7% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 23,568 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $638,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF by 213.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $995,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 17,657 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GRNY opened at $25.46 on Thursday. Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.63.

The fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap ETF (GRNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in 20 to 50 US large-cap securities across 5 to 10 themes determined to likely impact the economy and stock market. GRNY was launched on Nov 7, 2024 and is issued by Fundstrat.

