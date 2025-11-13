Kaizen Financial Strategies Takes Position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF $EWI

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWI. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,784,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,139,000. Innealta Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 50,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 19,669 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. now owns 37,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 365.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Trading Up 0.7%

EWI opened at $54.12 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $54.24. The company has a market cap of $649.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.60 and its 200 day moving average is $49.39.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Further Reading

