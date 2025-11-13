Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA Shares Sold by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 39.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,874 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,165.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,428,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,963 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,652,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,642 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 219.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,549,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,900 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,040,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,393,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,580 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.24. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $28.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

