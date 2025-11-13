Kaizen Financial Strategies Acquires 3,335 Shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF $VCRB

Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Core Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF were worth $9,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

NASDAQ:VCRB opened at $78.43 on Thursday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.82 and a 12 month high of $79.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.52 and its 200 day moving average is $77.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2872 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

