Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF $FNDE Stake Lessened by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies lessened its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 0.7% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,154.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $37.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.09. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.43 and a 12-month high of $37.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.62.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

