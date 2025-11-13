Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Raises Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $18,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 627.8% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 34.2% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total value of $238,938.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,099 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,462.80. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $234.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.38 and a 12 month high of $280.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.29.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

