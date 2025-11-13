Wrapped Matic Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges (WMATIC)

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. In the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Matic has a total market cap of $39.00 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Matic Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 223,277,368 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Matic is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 223,409,134.29623797. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.17526556 USD and is up 0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3409 active market(s) with $3,296,019.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Matic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

