FY2025 EPS Estimate for Mereo BioPharma Group Cut by Analyst

Mereo BioPharma Group plc – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Mereo BioPharma Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Mereo BioPharma Group’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MREO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mereo BioPharma Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Zacks Research cut shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

NASDAQ MREO opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09. The company has a market cap of $292.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.41. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $4.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MREO. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 20.7% during the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 9,440,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,583,000 after buying an additional 1,620,249 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 82.9% during the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 5,538,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509,827 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,635,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,429,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 2,521,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 204,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,125,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

