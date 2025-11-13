Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Shares Down 5.7% – Time to Sell?

Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 52.06 and last traded at GBX 58. 195,047 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 265% from the average session volume of 53,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50.

Shearwater Group Stock Down 2.9%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 57.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of £238.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.65.

Shearwater Group (LON:SWG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported GBX 2.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Shearwater Group had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shearwater Group plc will post 2.4020228 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shearwater Group

Shearwater Group plc is an award-winning group providing cyber security, managed security and professional advisory solutions to create a safer online environment for organisations and their end users.

The Group’s differentiated full service offering spans identity and access management and data security, cybersecurity solutions and managed security services, and security governance, risk and compliance.

