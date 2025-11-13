4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Stock Price Up 4.8% – Here’s Why

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,415 and last traded at GBX 3,405. 77,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 184,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,250.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,300 price target on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,140 price objective on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 3,900 to GBX 3,500 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,646.67.

4imprint Group Stock Down 1.5%

4imprint Group Company Profile

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,277.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,414.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of £1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.98.

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, writing, outdoors and leisure, trade show and signage, auto, home and tools, technology, wellness and safety, and awards and office products under the Crossland, Refresh, and Taskright brands.

Further Reading

