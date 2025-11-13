Terra Classic Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last Week (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 13th. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $192.69 million and $12.15 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000583 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00000816 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000389 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,482,570,421,959 coins and its circulating supply is 5,490,721,776,566 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for Terra Classic is www.terra-classic.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

