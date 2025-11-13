iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF Holdings Decreased by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 23,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $96.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.85 and a 200-day moving average of $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.08 and a 52 week high of $97.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

