Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Bought by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 663,547 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 32,331 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 77.0% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.12. The company has a market cap of $181.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,792.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 billion. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Intel from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $34.84.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

