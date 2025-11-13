Hudock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Hudock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 274,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,941 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 4.8% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $30,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 360,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,437,000 after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 25,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. eCIO Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. eCIO Inc. now owns 92,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,084,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 35,586.5% in the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 13,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 13,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 161,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,680,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $119.50 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.87. The stock has a market cap of $86.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

