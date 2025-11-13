Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Has $16.39 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $16,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,775.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 363.3% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 61.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (down previously from $243.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $248.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $233.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.63.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE MMC opened at $182.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.48. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.18 and a 1 year high of $248.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total value of $4,334,896.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,031,597.65. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

