Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stake Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,305,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 3.4% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $911,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,968,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985,046 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,854,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,333,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550,647 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Broadcom by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,758,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,638,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Broadcom by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,513,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,941,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077,910 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 725,638 shares in the company, valued at $246,412,152.04. This represents a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at $114,468,668.22. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 664,471 shares valued at $225,218,280. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $355.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $386.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $348.26 and a 200 day moving average of $293.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.