Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 628 EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 628 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $3,239,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,169,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2,337.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $750.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $713.00 price objective on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, October 31st. Northcoast Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $692.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total transaction of $897,316.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,158,130.80. The trade was a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.4%

EMCOR Group stock opened at $643.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $320.89 and a fifty-two week high of $778.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $663.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $578.06.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.57. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.02%.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.