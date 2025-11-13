National Pension Service Purchases 187,550 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,550 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $119,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NET. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 218.6% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 277.6% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET opened at $225.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.77 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.05 and its 200-day moving average is $194.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a PE ratio of -751.53 and a beta of 2.10.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.The business had revenue of $430.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 41,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.64, for a total transaction of $7,922,045.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 189,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,129,520.88. This represents a 17.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.46, for a total transaction of $11,862,880.64. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 638,060 shares of company stock worth $133,217,328. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NET. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, October 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. DZ Bank raised shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.35.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

