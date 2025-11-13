Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 119.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,229 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $160,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. STF Management LP raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.4% during the second quarter. STF Management LP now owns 1,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $563,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $317,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 455.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of AXON stock opened at $569.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $469.24 and a fifty-two week high of $885.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $709.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $735.72. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.46). Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $710.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Axon Enterprise has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.88, for a total transaction of $3,569,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 93,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,813,456.96. This trade represents a 5.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.04, for a total transaction of $5,910,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,023,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,294,321.28. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,041 shares of company stock valued at $36,794,077. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AXON. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Northland Securities set a $800.00 price objective on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $840.00 to $610.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $810.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.