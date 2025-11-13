Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,120 Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,120 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Jabil by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,556,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,096,000 after purchasing an additional 747,423 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Jabil by 15.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,173,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,693,000 after buying an additional 295,496 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Jabil by 223.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,896,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,667 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Jabil by 8.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,384,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,370,000 after acquiring an additional 105,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jabil by 119.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,417,000 after acquiring an additional 662,938 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $213.88 on Thursday. Jabil, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.66 and a 1 year high of $237.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.07. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 68.63%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group set a $241.00 price target on Jabil in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.43.

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 8,858 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,993,315.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,487.63. The trade was a 25.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristine Melachrino sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $1,403,958.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,195,421.20. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 131,762 shares of company stock valued at $27,886,321 in the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

