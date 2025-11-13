Verus Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares $DFEN

Verus Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $398,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $920,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of DFEN stock opened at $67.38 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $17.64 and a 1-year high of $79.38. The company has a market cap of $387.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.26.

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (DFEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Aerospace & Defense index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap- weighted index of US aerospace and defense companies. DFEN was launched on May 3, 2017 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.