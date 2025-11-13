Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09, Zacks reports. The firm’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Firefly Aerospace updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Firefly Aerospace Trading Down 4.3%
FLY stock opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.88. Firefly Aerospace has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $73.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Firefly Aerospace stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Firefly Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,821,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,409,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.24% of Firefly Aerospace at the end of the most recent quarter.
Firefly Aerospace Company Profile
Firefly Aerospace is a market leading space and defense technology company with an established track record of success providing comprehensive mission solutions to national security, government, and commercial customers. Our mission is to enable responsive, regular, and reliable launch, transit, and operations in space for our customers across the globe.
