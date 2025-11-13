Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09, Zacks reports. The firm’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Firefly Aerospace updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Firefly Aerospace Trading Down 4.3%

FLY stock opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.88. Firefly Aerospace has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $73.80.

Get Firefly Aerospace alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Firefly Aerospace stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Firefly Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,821,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,409,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.24% of Firefly Aerospace at the end of the most recent quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Firefly Aerospace to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Firefly Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Firefly Aerospace to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital set a $40.00 price target on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on Firefly Aerospace

Firefly Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Firefly Aerospace is a market leading space and defense technology company with an established track record of success providing comprehensive mission solutions to national security, government, and commercial customers. Our mission is to enable responsive, regular, and reliable launch, transit, and operations in space for our customers across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Firefly Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firefly Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.