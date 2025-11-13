Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Takes Position in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 57.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 16,312 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 19.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 26.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $109.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $93.30 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.05). J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.09%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Argus cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.38.

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 11,139 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $1,204,237.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,037.04. This trade represents a 24.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

