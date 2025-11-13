Masco Corporation $MAS Shares Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,635,143 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 390,802 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 1.26% of Masco worth $169,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth $39,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 716.0% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Masco news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $181,401.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,126.32. This represents a 16.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $6,304,476.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 39,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,073.52. The trade was a 67.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $62.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. Masco Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $83.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 1,317.38%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-3.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Masco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Baird R W cut Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

