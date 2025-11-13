Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Holdings in AAON, Inc. $AAON

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 587,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 117,446 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.72% of AAON worth $42,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in AAON during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in AAON by 32.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of AAON by 25.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary D. Fields sold 26,746 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $2,813,946.66. Following the sale, the director owned 26,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,231.40. The trade was a 50.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Douglas Eason sold 12,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $1,021,215.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,009.08. The trade was a 69.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,099 shares of company stock valued at $4,593,353. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

AAON stock opened at $102.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.00 and a 12-month high of $142.20.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $322.05 million during the quarter. AAON had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.06%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAON shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on AAON from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research raised AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AAON from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.60.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

