Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Posts Earnings Results

Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Picton Property Income had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 14.83%.
Picton Property Income Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of PCTN opened at GBX 77.10 on Thursday. Picton Property Income has a twelve month low of GBX 59.54 and a twelve month high of GBX 83. The stock has a market cap of £398.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 77.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 77.43.
Picton owns and actively manages a £726 million UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 30 June 2025).
Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK REITs and has delivered upper quartile outperformance and a consistently higher income return than the MSCI Quarterly Property Index since launch.
