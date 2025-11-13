LandBridge Company LLC Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:LB)

LandBridge Company LLC (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, December 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th.

LandBridge has a dividend payout ratio of 11.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LandBridge to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Get LandBridge alerts:

LandBridge Stock Down 5.1%

LandBridge stock opened at $81.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.13 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. LandBridge has a fifty-two week low of $48.55 and a fifty-two week high of $87.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.21.

LandBridge Company Profile

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LandBridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LandBridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.