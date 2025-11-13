Smithfield Trust Co Sells 1,028 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Smithfield Trust Co trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 5,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $243.64 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $252.77. The firm has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.57.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

