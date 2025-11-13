iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR Shares Sold by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWR. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $96.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $73.17 and a 1 year high of $97.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

